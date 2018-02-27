New elementary school coming to Jasper after board approval

Plans to build a new elementary school in Jasper were approved at the last school board meeting.

On Monday the school board approved plans for a new $31 million elementary school and started seeking bids for the project. The new school will combine the 5th Street Elementary and 10th Street Elementary making the transition for students easier.

"Both fifth and tenth street actually operate as sister schools currently," said Tracy Lorey the superintendent for the Greater Jasper Consolidated School District. "Fifth Street is a Pre-K to two and then after second grade, those students move on to the tenth street for grades three, four, and five. So it's a natural transition that we would put them together into one building."

Lorey says the call for a new elementary school started years ago, but gained more momentum last February.

"We were in a position, financially, with our debt service where we could enter into a project that would substantially take care of the needs of both schools without burdening our taxpayers any more than what we already do," said Lorey.

The plans for the new school show that it will house 850 students with over 30 classrooms and a STEM lab.

Officials hope that work on the project will begin in May or June of this year and be completed by the beginning of the 2020 school year.

