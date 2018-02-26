No strangers to floodwaters living in Indiana's lowest point

Point Township, the small town located southwest of Mt. Vernon in Posey County, is prone to flooding as the town borders the Ohio on three sides.

Many roads are underwater across the Tri-State as the Ohio River continues to rise.

It's expected to crest on Tuesday, and residents haven't seen levels this high since the flooding in 2011.

One of the areas hit the hardest is the community of Point Township in Posey County.

Point Township is the lowest point in Indiana, and is surrounded by the Ohio on three sides, making it especially prone to flooding.

It didn't take long for us to find out, many people in the small town southwest of Mt. Vernon call themselves flooding experts. They see it all the time, but even they admit, this year is worse than most.

Our crews observed many homes surrounded by sand bags, and even met farmers who built a homemade levee to protect their home.

"Over in Posey County the water is starting to become higher," explained Jason Bradshaw with the American Red Cross. "The call volume is starting to get larger."

Red Cross officials have set up a shelter for people in Point Township at the Church of Nazarene. Local authorities say State Route 69 is expected to become even more flooded this week.

That's the town's major thoroughfare.

"My daughter is displaced," Posey County Sheriff Gregory Oeth told us during a phone interview Monday. "My daughter lives in that area, and she has actually moved into our house. So we are personally effected by it. It's not a matter of people getting trapped in their homes, it's because the roads get caught off, so the access to and from is no longer there."

Sheriff Oeth told us, his main concern is when people choose to drive over the flooded roads.

Our crews saw more than one vehicle stop and turn around on S.R. 69 to avoid the high water. Many drivers we spoke to told us they no longer have access to their homes.



"If you need a shelter, give us a call," Red Cross' Jason Bradshaw said. "Other concerns you have we can walk you through, definitely call us for that as well."

A Red Cross shelter is also set up for Vanderburgh County residents located at the corner of Stockwell Road and the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

