Driver in critical condition after being pulled from submerged vehicle

Many roads are underwater across the Tri-State as the Ohio River continues to rise.More >>
Many roads are underwater across the Tri-State as the Ohio River continues to rise.More >>
Emergency responders were called to an Evansville street near First Avenue late Saturday for a water rescue.More >>
Emergency responders were called to an Evansville street near First Avenue late Saturday for a water rescue.More >>
The old Rathbone Retirement Community building has a new buyer under contract. It closed back in August after nearly 30 years. Now, the investor is working with the Haynie's Corner community on plans to bring life back into the building.More >>
The old Rathbone Retirement Community building has a new buyer under contract. It closed back in August after nearly 30 years. Now, the investor is working with the Haynie's Corner community on plans to bring life back into the building.More >>
Evansville Levee officials want to keep the Ohio River from spilling into downtown. They are putting the flood wall up just in case.More >>
Evansville Levee officials want to keep the Ohio River from spilling into downtown. They are putting the flood wall up just in case.More >>
Highway 60 in Union County has reopened, but many other roads there are still closed.More >>
Highway 60 in Union County has reopened, but many other roads there are still closed.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>