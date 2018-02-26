Driver in critical condition after being pulled from submerged vehicle

Emergency responders were called to an Evansville street near First Avenue late Monday for a water rescue.

The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. for a water rescue off of Buena Vista Road, near First Avenue. Vanderburgh County dispatch says a caller saw the vehicle plunge into the water.

Our crew at the scene said the driver was pulled from a submerged vehicle and taken away in an ambulance after first responders performed CPR. The 88-year-old man is in critical condition, officials say.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

