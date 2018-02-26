Driver dies after being pulled from submerged vehicle

The driver pulled from a submerged vehicle in Evansville has died. (WFIE)

The driver pulled from a submerged vehicle in Evansville has died.

Around 8:30 Monday evening, emergency responders were called to a water rescue in the 1200 block of W. Buena Vista Rd., near First Avenue.

Vanderburgh County dispatch says a caller saw a vehicle plunge into the water.

Our crew at the scene said the driver was pulled from a submerged vehicle and taken away in an ambulance after first responders performed CPR. The 88-year-old man was in critical condition when he was taken from the scene, officials say.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says that man later died as the result of drowning. His name has not yet been released.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.