Coroner: 88-yr-old man identified after being pulled from submerged vehicle

The driver pulled from a submerged vehicle in Evansville has died and been identified.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were called to a water rescue in the 1200 block of W. Buena Vista Rd., near First Avenue. The driver, Herbert Curry, 88-years-old, a resident of Holliday Village, was identified on Tuesday by the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Vanderburgh County dispatch says a caller saw Curry's vehicle plunge into the water.

Our crew at the scene said Curry was pulled from a submerged vehicle and taken away in an ambulance after first responders performed CPR. The 88-year-old man was in critical condition when he was taken from the scene, officials say.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says Curry later died as the result of drowning.

