Coroner: 88-yr-old man identified after being pulled from submerged vehicle

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The driver pulled from a submerged vehicle in Evansville has died and been identified.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were called to a water rescue in the 1200 block of W. Buena Vista Rd., near First Avenue. The driver, Herbert Curry, 88-years-old, a resident of Holliday Village, was identified on Tuesday by the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Vanderburgh County dispatch says a caller saw Curry's vehicle plunge into the water.

Our crew at the scene said Curry was pulled from a submerged vehicle and taken away in an ambulance after first responders performed CPR. The 88-year-old man was in critical condition when he was taken from the scene, officials say.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says Curry later died as the result of drowning.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

