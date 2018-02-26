Potential buyer opens Rathbone to community, feedback fuels vision to revitalize building

The old Rathbone Retirement Community building has a new buyer under contract.

It closed back in August after nearly 30 years. Now, the investor is working with the Haynie's Corner community on plans to bring life back into the building.

Out of town investor Shannon Huffer is spending a lot of time in Evansville getting to know Haynie's Corner.

"I realized that Haynie's Corner was unique, and that Haynie's Corner required Haynie's Corner. I couldn't do this without really their feedback," says Huffer.

On Monday night, she opened up the old Rathbone building so locals can help form her vision.

"It's key to have someone not come in and tell you what you need but for someone to come in and listen what the neighborhood needs," says Rebekah Dood, who lives near the historic building.

In her mind, Huffer is painting the potential for each room, starting at the front door.

"This space is just fabulous because you walk in you have these huge double doors. You have this great veranda out front," says Huffer.

Inside, Huffer talks about transforming the cafeteria into a restaurant complementing Haynie's Corner.

"Maybe take a spiral staircase that goes all the way up to that upstairs room and have that be a meeting space," says Huffer.

Plans include space for work and play.

"The basement is just phenomenal. We see a speak easy down there because it's got these awesome brick floors and these awesome brick walls. It's got the age," says Huffer.

Architect Jonathan Lamar with Lamar Architecture and Design is working with Huffer to preserving more than a century of history in the building.

"Hopefully our design can incorporate some of the historical components and put a more modern twist on them as well," says Lamar.

Huffer tells us she is excited to hopefully round out the area while still keeping true to the culture.

"I don't think I would leave downtown anymore now that we have bars and restaurants all right next door to my house," says Dood.

Huffer says plans are still in the concept stages with a long way to go, but she says she hopes the numbers will align so they can close the deal. If that happens, it is just a matter of months until change is on the way.

We will continue to share more plans with you as we learn them.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.