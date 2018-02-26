Bosse riding 5 game win streak into sectionals

It's almost tournament time in Indiana High School basketball.

The Bosse Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season on a five game winning streak and that momentum will be huge as they get set to take on Boonville in the first round of sectionals on Tuesday.

Now this season hasn't been all roses for the bulldogs. They saw some ups and downs, the most recent was dropping back to back games about a month ago to Vincennes Lincoln and Castle, but those losses acted as a bit of a wake up call for this squad and they used it to get better and push harder.

With six seniors leading the way, everybody can ball on this team. From their starters to the last guys off the bench, and not only that, they all are eager to share and do whatever it takes for the team to see success.

"I think the selflessness of the group when we are playing the right way is impressive," Assistant coach Lamar Brown explained. "I mean we have some really good basketball players and it is easy to want to have that light shine on you, and the fact that for the majority of the season we've been able to play selfless, and play for each other that has surprised me the most because I thought we could run into the problem of having more chiefs than Indians."

Bosse finished the regular season at 19-4 and they will see Boonville on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.