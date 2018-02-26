Flood walls going up downtown to prevent flooding

Evansville Levee officials want to keep the Ohio River from spilling into downtown.

They are putting the flood wall up just in case. The wall, Evansville Levee Authority says, will hold back flood waters should they try to make their way into downtown Evansville.

"This morning, the river was like 45.8 and it's expected to crest at 46.9," explained Jay Perry, Evansville Levee Authority Superintendent.

With the unprecedented amount of rain Evansville's received in the month of February, the authority says this is a step they must take should Pigeon

Creek creep closer to street level.

" This is just a precautionary effort and hopefully the river will recede after we get to 46.9," Perry said.

Onlookers say this is something they aren't used to seeing

"I just hope that it helps," Kierra Swint, an Evansville resident, stated. "I mean like I said I've Never seen anything like this before so hopefully it doesn't get too bad and keeps us safe."

That's because the last time the wall started to go up was in 2011. Even then they didn't need panels.

Without the wall though the authority says we could be in for a dangerous situation.

"In '53 the river actually probably got probably 4-foot," explained Perry. "We'd be probably standing in about 4 foot of water right now."

When complete, the wall will span 1,500 feet along the Ohio River.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.