Dispatchers working through road closures

Highway 60 in Union County has reopened, but many other roads there are still closed.



14 News is learning portions of nine state highways are shut down and water covers more than a dozen county roads. That's making things difficult for dispatchers, who are trying to help first responders navigate the road closures.

“They know their areas," 911 Director Mark Doepel said. "We give them the call, they can ask us. We have mapping capabilities we can go around. Law enforcement and ambulance service do have capabilities where they can look at the maps and take alternate routes, and what's going on.”

Officials remind you that a foot of water will float will most cars. If you come upon a flooded road, turn around, don't attempt to drive through.

