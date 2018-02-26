Former officer brings award winning barbecue to new restaurant

A local restaurant owner is looking to bring award-winning barbecue to Oakland City.

"John's Smoking Barbeque" will officially open its doors Tuesday. Former EMS and police officer John Goodall owns the restaurant.

Goodall says he has loved barbecuing as a hobby for years. The restaurant held a benefit Saturday, which also helped Goodall get a taste for what Tuesday will bring.

"Before Saturday, it was definitely more anxiety," explained Goodall. "After Saturday, during Saturday it kind of evened out, but then after we got all the kinks worked out now I think I'm just really excited. I'm really excited to hopefully be able to offer great food to everybody."

The restaurant will stay open from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Sunday.

