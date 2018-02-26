Princeton pushes for new alert system

The City of Princeton is pushing a new way that residents can stay up to date on what's happening in their city.

REACH Alert is an alert system that sends notifications on boil advisories, road closing, police action, and other events around the city.

City officials met towards the end of 2017 and decided they wanted a new way to inform citizens on what's happening around town. They decided that a system similar to the one call system that schools use for delays and closures would be the best option.

"If there's a water main break, if there's a traffic accident, if there's an emergency incident where the law enforcement is involved or the fire or the EMS, or any severe weather we can get our hands on, we can push this out instantly and it can come to you via the email, the text message, or the phone call," said Princeton Chief of Police Derek McGraw.

McGraw says one of the main benefits of the system is that the notifications come straight to your phone. "Almost everybody and their brother has a cell phone in their pocket so this puts that alert right in your hand," said McGraw.

According to a press release sent from Mayor Brad Schmitt, you can sign up for the REACH Alert system by following these steps:

Go to the website, click on MY ACCOUNT. Select CREATE ACCOUNT. Follow the prompts and enter your preferred contact information. Network Name: type Princeton (click on our name when it appears). Select resident or business. Enter your address and click on it when it appears in the drop-down list.

