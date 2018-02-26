Princeton pushes for new alert system

Highway 60 in Union County has reopened, but many other roads there are still closed.More >>
Highway 60 in Union County has reopened, but many other roads there are still closed.More >>
A local restaurant owner is looking to bring award-winning barbecue to Oakland City.More >>
A local restaurant owner is looking to bring award-winning barbecue to Oakland City.More >>
The City of Princeton is pushing a new way that residents can stay up to date on what's happening in their city. REACH Alert is an alert system that sends notifications on boil advisories, road closing, police action, and other events around the city.More >>
The City of Princeton is pushing a new way that residents can stay up to date on what's happening in their city. REACH Alert is an alert system that sends notifications on boil advisories, road closing, police action, and other events around the city.More >>
Water is all over the roads and parks in Owensboro.
Daviess County Schools closed for Tuesday after more than a dozen roads closed due to flooding causing trouble for school buses.
And now Smothers Park is under water too.More >>
Water is all over the roads and parks in Owensboro.
Daviess County Schools closed for Tuesday after more than a dozen roads closed due to flooding causing trouble for school buses.
And now Smothers Park is under water too.More >>
The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when a man, 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave.More >>
The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when a man, 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
After the Parkland mass shooting, teacher Marissa Schimmoeller recently had to take on the task of discussing active shooter situations with her students at a Delphos, Ohio high school.More >>
After the Parkland mass shooting, teacher Marissa Schimmoeller recently had to take on the task of discussing active shooter situations with her students at a Delphos, Ohio high school.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>