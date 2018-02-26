Smothers Park, Daviess Co. under water

Water is all over the roads and parks in Owensboro.

Daviess County Schools closed for Tuesday after more than a dozen roads closed due to flooding causing trouble for school buses.

And now, Smothers Park is under water. Veterans Boulevard is flooding for the first time since the new park opened.

It's certainly more flooding than officials first expected.

Public works crews tells us, at this point, all they can do is wait for the water to go down to assess any damages.

Officials explained to us they are hopeful clean up won't cost more than what they budgeted.

"It was expected at some point to be under water," Wayne Shelton the Director of Public Works said. "It was designed at some point , knowing that it would be under water. That's where we are today, we're under water. You know everyone looks and says they should have built it higher. If we could have, we would have."

But some citizens are still concerned to see the multi-million dollar park under water.

"It's kind of shocking really," Beverly Crow, a Philpot resident said. "Now that I've been here all these years it's like a common occurrence for it to flood every spring. But not like this. This is one of the biggest ones I've seen."

The water is expected to stay in the park for yet another week officials say.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.