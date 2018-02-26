Evansville to host Gold Medal Squared Volleyball Clinic

One of the top volleyball coaches clinics will make its way to the University of Evansville as the Gold Medal Squared clinic will be held at Meeks Family Fieldhouse from July 20-22, 2018.

UE is the first Missouri Valley Conference school to host the clinic and just the second school from Indiana to do so, joining Notre Dame.

Their staff brings 12 NCAA Championships and 6 Olympic medals to the table: an incredibly unique opportunity coming to town for any sport. Beyond volleyball, this is a once-in-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any coach wanting to continue to grow as an educator. This opportunity is tailored for coaches at all levels from youth and elementary to college levels.

This clinic is open to all participants regardless of how much coaching or playing experience you have. UE is one of just 10 universities in the United States to host one of these clinics this year. Among the things the clinic concentrates on will be motor learning, reps, drills and giving feedback.

“This is a great chance to showcase our university, and create awareness towards our program, athletic department, and facilities in general,” UE head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion said. “I want to thank our athletic director Mark Spencer and Associate Athletic Director Sarah Solinsky for their total support in this project.”

Among the staff that will be on hand will be Chris McGown (Named the MPSF and AVCA Coach of the Year for BYU), Tom Black (USA National Team coach and University of Georgia Head Coach), Joe Trinsey (Technical Coordinator (Statistician) of the USA National Team) and more.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations