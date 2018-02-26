Buss, Cahill and Penn Honored on All-Big Ten Teams

Senior guard Tyra Buss, senior forward Amanda Cahill and freshman guard Jaelynn Penn were all honored by the Big Ten on Monday as the league announced its annual postseason awards. Buss was named to the league’s first team for the third-straight year while Cahill picked up second team honors also for the third-straight year and Penn was named to the All-Freshman team.

Buss, a first team selection by the media a unanimous selection by the coaches, becomes the third player in school history to earn three first team honors in her career, matching Denise Jackson (1981, 1983, 1984) and Karna Abram (1985-87) three selections. Buss is averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game to go along with 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals as she shoots 43.2 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from 3-point range. The Mt. Camel, Ill. native has scored in double figures in 28 of 29 games and has 16 20-plus scoring games including three 30-point scoring games. In her final season in Cream and Crimson, Buss has broken the school records for points scored, steals, assists, free throws made, free throws attempted and 3-pointers attempted. She is fourth amongst all-time players at Indiana (men’s or women’s) in scoring with 2,204 career points. In addition, Buss is a Senior CLASS Award finalist and a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.

Cahill, a second-team selection by the coaches and media, is also a three-time All-Big Ten selection, with second team/honorable mention honors as a sophomore and second team honors as a junior. The Clyde, Ohio native is averaging 14.7 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds as she adds 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. She is shooting a team-high 39.9 percent from 3-point range, 46.9 percent from the floor and 79.3 percent from the free throw line. She became the second player in school history to record 1,700 points and 1,000 rebounds this season and has 10 double-doubles. She ranks third all-time in career rebounds, third in double-doubles, tied for fourth in 3-pointers made, seventh in scoring and seventh in blocked shots. Cahill is also IU’s Sportsmanship Award winner for the second-straight season. She is also CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for the third-straight year and was a top 30 candidate for the Senior CLASS Award.

Penn is the first freshman for Indiana on the All-Freshman team since 2014 and has started in all 29 games. The Louisville, Ky. native is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assist and 1.1 steals per game. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice (Jan. 22 and Jan. 29) and has scored in double figures 12 times and dished out multiple assists in 18 games while pulling down multiple rebounds in 26 games while averaging 33.4 minutes per game. She scored a season-high 21 points twice including a win over Nebraska on Feb. 17.

The No. 7 seed Hoosiers open up Big Ten Tournament action on Thursday night when they face No. 10 seed Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.