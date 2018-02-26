Shooting death of Henderson woman under investigation

An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a Henderson woman.

According to Henderson police, early Monday morning officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Angela Parker when they arrived at the scene.

Police say an argument led to the shots being fired and that the shooter immediately fled the scene after Parker was shot.

We're told investigators were able to identify a suspect and the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force took that person into custody later in the day in Covington, KY.

No word yet on that person's identity, but they have not yet been formally charged in the shooting.

Police say no further information will be released at this time.

