Name of Henderson murder suspect released

The name of the suspect in the murder of a Henderson woman has been released.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting death of 29-year-old Angela Parker is 30-year-old Anthony Lamar Watts, of Covington, KY.

Early Monday morning officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane. Officers found Parker's body when they arrived at the scene.

Police say an argument led to the shots being fired and that the shooter immediately fled the scene after Parker was shot.

We're told investigators were able to identify Watts as the suspect and the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force took him into custody later in the day in Covington, KY.

Watts is currently being held in the Kenton Co. Detention Center on a murder charge.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.