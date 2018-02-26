Indiana lawmakers advance bill to ban eyeball tattooing

The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when a man, 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave.More >>
The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when a man, 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave.More >>
According to Henderson police, early Monday morning officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane.More >>
According to Henderson police, early Monday morning officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to flooding. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown.More >>
Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to flooding. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown.More >>
An Indiana House panel has advanced a proposal that would effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.More >>
An Indiana House panel has advanced a proposal that would effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the school bomb threat that happened last Wednesday at Levelland Intermediate School.More >>
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the school bomb threat that happened last Wednesday at Levelland Intermediate School.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
Recent flooding has produced indelible images of damage and destruction, but a WAVE 3 News viewer caught something a little less heartbreaking Monday morning.More >>
Recent flooding has produced indelible images of damage and destruction, but a WAVE 3 News viewer caught something a little less heartbreaking Monday morning.More >>