EPD releases bodycam video of January officer-involved shooting

Water is all over the roads and parks in Owensboro.
Daviess County Schools closed for Tuesday after more than a dozen roads closed due to flooding causing trouble for school buses.
And now Smothers Park is under water too.More >>
Water is all over the roads and parks in Owensboro.
Daviess County Schools closed for Tuesday after more than a dozen roads closed due to flooding causing trouble for school buses.
And now Smothers Park is under water too.More >>
The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when a man, 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave.More >>
The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when a man, 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave.More >>
According to Henderson police, early Monday morning officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane.More >>
According to Henderson police, early Monday morning officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to flooding. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown.More >>
Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to flooding. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
After the Parkland mass shooting, teacher Marissa Schimmoeller recently had to take on the task of discussing active shooter situations with her students at a Delphos, Ohio high school.More >>
After the Parkland mass shooting, teacher Marissa Schimmoeller recently had to take on the task of discussing active shooter situations with her students at a Delphos, Ohio high school.More >>
As several major companies drop their ties with the National Rifle Association, FedEx announced it will not change its position.More >>
As several major companies drop their ties with the National Rifle Association, FedEx announced it will not change its position.More >>