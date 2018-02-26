EPD releases bodycam video of January officer-involved shooting

EPD has released the bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in January. (Source: Evansville Police Dept.)

The Evansville Police Department has released the bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in January.

Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to release the video.

The shooting stemmed from a situation on January 15 when 47-year old Vincent Bufkin, walked into a house on Grand Avenue and refused to leave. Limited space inside the home made this call more dangerous for the officers, EPD stated.

Police say he fought them, knocking one officer to the ground and trying to grab his gun. That's when police say the second officer shot the man in the shoulder.

Police later determined Bufkin had a knife in his pocket, which you can see him reach for in the video.

Bufkin is facing several charges including resisting, trespass and trying to disarm an officer.

The two EPD officers involved in the shooting were cleared of wrongdoing and are back on the job.

