Flooding forces shutdown of Owensboro Kimberly Clark plant

Flooding has forced the Kimberly Clark plant in Owensboro to shut down operations, according to Daviess Co. EMA.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there are floodwaters near the plant entrance.

Kimberly Clark's Owensboro plant employs over 300 people.

