Cause of Henderson gun store fire under investigation

Investigators say it looks like the fire started in a back corner of the building, but they're still looking into the cause.
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A fire broke out at a gun store on South Green Street in Henderson.

Firefighters were called to Sportsman's Corner just after 10 Sunday night. When they got there, crews saw flames coming out of the building and they had to force their way in to start fighting the fire. 

It took them about half an hour to put the fire out. 

No one was hurt, but some firearms and ammo were lost. 

Investigators say it looks like the fire started in a back corner of the building, but they're still looking into the cause.

