USI Men Get 6-Seed in GLVC Tournament

University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball will be the sixth seed and play third-seeded Drury University at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Basketball Tournament at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois.



The Screaming Eagles finished the 2017-18 regular season with a 20-10 overall record, 11-7 in the GLVC, placing third in the GLVC East Division, while Drury clinched a share of the GLVC West Division title with a 20-6 overall mark, 13-5 GLVC. The Panthers defeated the Eagles in January, 71-61, in Springfield, Missouri. USI junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) led the Eagles in the loss with 16 points, while senior forwards Julius Rajala (Helsinki, Finland) followed with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.



Prior to the USI-Drury match-up on Friday, the GLVC Tournament opening game will feature second-seeded Truman State University (18-9, 13-5 GLVC) versus seventh-seeded Lewis University (15-13, 10-8 GLVC) at noon. The second half of the quarterfinals has top-seeded Bellarmine University (25-2, 16-2 GLVC) taking on eighth-seeded William Jewell College (20-8, 10-8 GLVC) at 6 p.m. and fourth-seeded University of Indianapolis (18-8, 12-6 GLVC) facing fifth-seeded Maryville University (20-7, 12-6 GLVC) in the final game at 8:30 p.m.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.