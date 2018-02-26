USI Women Earn 2-Seed in GLVC Tourney

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball will play William Jewell College Thursday at noon in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Basketball Championship Tournament at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.



The No. 9/14 Screaming Eagles (24-3, 16-2 GLVC) are the No. 2 seed in the GLVC Tournament for the second straight season, while the Cardinals (12-13, 9-9 GLVC) are the No. 7 seed. USI defeated William Jewell, 67-54, last week in Liberty, Missouri.



Other quarterfinal games include the No. 1 seed Drury University taking on No. 8 McKendree University; No. 4 University of Missouri-St. Louis versus No. 5 Bellarmine University; and No. 3 Lewis University against No. 6 Truman State University.



