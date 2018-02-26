Aces to Open MVC Tournament Against UNI

With the regular season complete, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team has its sights set on Arch Madness where the Purple Aces will open up play against UNI on Thursday in St. Louis.

Evansville clinched the #8 seed in the tournament with a 17-14 overall mark and 7-11 record in the MVC. The Aces are pitted against 9th seed UNI, who went 15-15 overall and had an identical league record of 7-11. The teams will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday inside the Scottrade Center.

The teams split the regular season series with the Aces grabbing a 57-49 win at the Ford Center on January 31 before the Panthers defended their home court, earning a 47-41 win at the McLeod Center on February 13.

This season will mark the fourth time the teams have met at Arch Madness with UNI taking the first three games. The last meeting came two years ago in the conference championship game with the Panthers taking a 56-54 win on a last-second shot.

Thursday’s game will be carried on the MVC Network. The winner of Thursday’s game advances to face regular season champion Loyola at noon on Friday.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.