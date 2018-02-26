USI Softball Drops Two Midwest Region Contests

University of Southern Indiana Softball suffered a pair of Midwest Region setbacks Sunday at Grand Park. Then No. 9 Screaming Eagles fell to Saginaw Valley State University, 8-2, in the opener before suffering a 4-3 setback to Purdue University Northwest in the nightcap.



USI (5-3) returns to action Monday at noon (CST) when it takes on Ohio Dominican University at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. The Eagles also play Ferris State University Monday at 2 p.m.



Saginaw Valley State 8, USI 2 (Sortable Box Score)

The Cardinals scored eight unanswered runs to hand USI its first loss in the last six games.



Junior outfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) put the Eagles on the board in the top of the third inning with an RBI-double to centerfield, while sophomore outfielderAllison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly.



Saginaw Valley State (1-0) responded quickly, using a grand slam in the last half of the third frame to take a 4-2 advantage. The Cardinals tacked on four more tallies in the sixth to earn the 8-2 win.



Sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) was charged with the loss after surrendering a career-high eight runs, seven earned, off eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. Leonhardt (3-1) struck out seven batters, but issued four walks in the loss.



Purdue Northwest 4, USI 3 (Sortable Box Score)

USI's rally from a 4-0 deficit fell short as NCAA Division II newcomer Purdue Northwest held on for a one-run victory.



The Pride (3-1) scored a pair of first-inning runs before capitalizing on a USI error to score two more in the top of the third and build a 4-0 advantage.



Bradley and Schubert followed a two-out, Purdue Northwest error with RBI-singles in the bottom of the third inning to cut the Pride's lead in half; while an RBI by junior pitcher Haylee Smith (Florence, Kentucky) in the sixth inning brought the Eagles to within a run.



USI had the bases loaded in the sixth inning but could not push across the tying run as it lost its second straight game.



Smith (1-2) took the loss for the Eagles after giving up four runs, two earned, off eight hits in seven innings of work.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.