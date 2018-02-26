USI's Nolan Shines in GLVC Track & Field Championships

University of Southern Indiana Men's Indoor Track & Field sophomore Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) collected a pair of Great Lakes Valley Conference championships at the University of Indianapolis' ARC Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Saturday night Nolan won the 5000 meters in a time of 15 minutes, 8.78 seconds. Then on Sunday afternoon, he claimed his second conference championship of the weekend winning the 300 meters in 8:35.64.



The mile came down to a photo finish, as sophomore Javan Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) sprinted past defending champion senior Bastian Grau (Hochstadt, Germany) for first, defeating Grau by .02 seconds. Winders won the event in 4:20.65. Senior James Cecil (Owensboro, Kentucky) came in fourth.

Winders also had a strong run in the 800 meters, finishing fifth in 1:58.37. Not far behind, junior Darius Payne (Louisville, Kentucky) crossed the line just over a second behind in ninth.

The Screaming Eagles came up just short in defending their title in the Distance Medley Relay, finishing just three tenths of a second behind the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. USI finished in a time of 10:14.25.



Although he finished 13th in the heptathlon, senior Daniel Gibson (Normal, Illinois) took first in the shot put portion of the event. Junior Calvin Sander (Jasper, Indiana) finished 12th.



As a team, USI finished sixth of 12 teams with 59.5 points. Indianapolis took first with 133.5 points.



Grau, Nolan and the DMR team of Winders, Grau, freshman Arie Macias (Godfrey, Illinois) and junior Almustapha Silvester (Indianapolis, Indiana) will find out later in the week if their provisional times will be selected for the NCAA II Indoor Championships March 9-10 in Pittsburg, Kansas.



