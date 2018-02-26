Aces Softball Drops Weekend Finale in Extras

Another hard-fought contest saw the University of Evansville softball team fight to the finish, however, Chattanooga was able to grind out a 6-5 win over the Purple Aces in eight innings on Sunday at the Frost Classic.

Evansville (2-11) and Chattanooga battled for the duration of the contest, but the winning run scored for the Mocs in the eighth. Brittany Hay picked up two of the Aces four hits on the day while Bailee Bostic hit a home run in the contest. Hayleigh Weissenbach and Emma Sturdivant notched three hits apiece for the Mocs.

Evansville grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Elyse Hickey reached on a walk and would later score the first run of the game on a passed ball. Lindsay Renneisen reached base on a fielder’s choice before Eryn Gould was walked. Both would score on a Chattanooga error.

The Mocs got the three runs right back in the bottom half of the first with two scoring on an Amanda Beltran single and the final coming across the plate on a hit batter with the bases loaded.

Bailee Bostic broke the tie in the third with a 2-out home run to left to put the Aces back in front, but the bottom of the fourth saw UTC tie it right back up. The back-and-forth action continued in the sixth when Brittany Hay gave UE a 5-4 lead on a single before Chattanooga hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the frame to knot the score once again.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kacie Lynch singled home Weissenbach for the game-winner.

UE will be closer to home next weekend, playing in the Hilltopper Spring Fling in Bowling Green, Ky.

