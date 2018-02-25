Evansville visitors, residents react to flooding

Heavy rains caused major flooding across parts of the Tri-State over the weekend. City officials say dispatch took 999 calls on Saturday.

"To be honest, I have never seen anything like this in all the years I have been here," Evansville resident Mark Wilson said.

Emergency Management officials say Saturday was the wettest February day on record dating back to 1897 in Evansville.

The Ohio River is projected to crest at 47.2 feet on Tuesday. There are still some roads closed in Vanderburgh County due to flooding.

"I was pretty mind blown and especially with that car sitting in there," Evansville visitor from Illinois Michael Landreth said. "Mind blown it was really crazy, so I had to walk down and check it out."

For others, this is like Déjà vu.

"The last time it was this high was probably '97," Evansville resident Tony Winkler said. "Back when I was a little kid, it really came close to breaching here in the 60s. I wasn't expecting it to be quite this high on the plaza."

EMA in Evansville is still reminding people if you see water on the roads, turn around, don't drown.

