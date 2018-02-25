Gibson Co. bridge takes hard hit from storm

Heavy rains caused major flooding across parts of the Tri-State over the weekend.More >>
One family in Henderson County is pushing for metal detectors in some Tri-State schools.More >>
A bridge in Gibson county took a hard hit during Saturday night's storm.More >>
Areas of Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro were closed Sunday due to high water levels and the risk of more flooding. Crews arrived at Smothers Park around 8 AM to start blocking off a section of Veterans Blvd. and Smothers Park. The water level had risen so much that areas of the park were completely submerged.More >>
All of the heavy rain Saturday night caused flooding at one Henderson animal shelter.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
