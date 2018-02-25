Gibson Co. bridge takes hard hit from storm

A bridge in Gibson County took a hard hit during Saturday night's storm.

The structural damage to the roadway is on Highway 65 north of Owensville.

This bridge collapsed due to high flood waters making for a dangerous situation for drivers.

The bridge sees about 40,000 cars a day, so INDOT is asking people to seek an alternate route until repairs are complete.

INDOT says the bridge itself is structurally sound. Repairs for the roadway started Sunday.

Emergency repairs will get the road back up and running by this week, and a more permanent solution will come later.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.