USI sweeps Hillsdale in thrilling comeback fashion

The 13th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team swept a pair from Hillsdale College in thrilling fashion on the opening day of the Dunn Hospitality Classic at the USI Baseball Field. USI won both the opening game and the nightcap, 7-6, rallying from a combined 11 runs in the two games.



USI, which sees its record go to 2-1 to start the spring, resumes action in the classic Monday when it plays Missouri University of Science & Technology in a non-conference game at 5 p.m. Missouri S&T begins play in the classic this evening when it takes on Grand Valley State University.



Game 1 USI vs. Hillsdale:

The Screaming Eagles rallied with from a seven run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Hillsdale, 7-6, in the opening game. Junior first baseman Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) drove in the game-winning run with a one-out, bases loaded walk in a ninth inning that saw the Eagles score seven times on three hits and five walks.



The big hit for the Eagles came off the bat of senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Kentucky), whose two-run double tied the game and set the stage for McNamara.



USI junior right-hander Ryan Gulledge (Evansville, Indiana) (1-0) picked up the win in relief, getting the final two outs of the top of the ninth after allowing a hit and a walk.



Junior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) was solid in this first start of the year and received a no-decision. Krizan went the first six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks. He also struck out a pair of Chargers.



The Chargers had built the 6-0 lead after eight-and-a-half innings with single tallies in the third, fourth, seventh, and eighth, and two runs in the ninth.



Game 2 USI vs. Hillsdale:

USI spotted Hillsdale five runs in the first inning before rallying for the second game in a row to post a 7-6 win. The Eagles scored three in the first and third innings before scoring the game winner in the seventh inning on an RBI-single by junior catcher Logan Brown (Mt. Vernon, Indiana).



USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hagedorn (Evansville, Indiana) posted his first victory of the year, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Hagedorn (1-0) allowed a walk and struck out three to get the victory.



Senior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) started and go the no-decision for the Eagles. Griffin went four frames, allowing five first inning runs, non-earned, walking four, and striking out six.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics