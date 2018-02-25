Harrison ready for 4A

In the Hoosier state, sectionals begin Tuesday and in the 4-A.

One of the favorites is Harrison.

The Warriors come in at 14-9, but it hasn't been an easy road.

After an 11-2 start, they battled sickness and injuries in the back half of the season, but within the last few weeks, they're back at full strength.

The red and black tell us they feel like they're plenty battle-tested.

Harrison takes on Jasper in the 4-A sectional opener Tuesday night.

