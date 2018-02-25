Fire department celebrating memory of deceased firefighter

Six years after the tragic death of McCutchanville firefighter Jeremy Tighe, the fire department is still celebrating his legacy and giving back to those in need.

This year, the chili cooking ensued as well as a silent auction and selling smoked pork.

Many gathered at the fire department remembering Tighe and celebrating his life.

The money raised will go to families and first responders that are struggling.

Although the exact recipients aren't known yet, the fire department hopes the money will be a relief to them.

The fire department has done a similar event for Tighe almost every year since his death and was really excited about the large turnout.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.