HFD: divers recover body from submerged vehicle

Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to severe weather. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown during the weather.More >>
Several emergency response teams were needed when a vehicle became submerged in flood water late Saturday.More >>
According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the city of Evansville's sewer system is at max capacity.More >>
We may have our season's first outbreak of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Saturday's severe weather risk to "enhanced" over western Kentucky.More >>
The people of Daviess County are preparing for the flooding to continue. Sandbags are being handed out to people around the county who need to prepare for the high water. The Red Cross also set up a disaster shelter for those affected by the flooding.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
A dual-threat will develop Saturday evening with both severe storms and flash flooding possible.More >>
4 people have moderate injuries after a storm blew through Malden on Saturday, February 24.More >>
