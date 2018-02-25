Coroner: 77-yr-old Union Co. man identified in fatal water rescue

Several emergency response teams were needed after a vehicle became submerged in flood waters, killing the elderly driver, late Saturday.

Union County Coroner identified the driver as Joseph Lee Nally, 77-years-old, of Union County.

Morganfield Central Dispatch says a water rescue was called for near the area of Highway 359 and Hitesville Road in Union County. Dispatch says the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Henderson Fire Department's Facebook page says in a post, their team assisted members of Union County to recover Nally, whose vehicle was submerged in a flooding ditch. The post goes on to say divers removed his body after locating the underwater vehicle.

