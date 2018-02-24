Aces Softball's Offense Improves; Despite Dropping Doubleheader

Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to severe weather. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown during the weather.More >>
Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to severe weather. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown during the weather.More >>
According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the city of Evansville's sewer system is at max capacity.More >>
According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the city of Evansville's sewer system is at max capacity.More >>
We may have our season's first outbreak of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Saturday's severe weather risk to "enhanced" over western Kentucky.More >>
We may have our season's first outbreak of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Saturday's severe weather risk to "enhanced" over western Kentucky.More >>
The people of Daviess County are preparing for the flooding to continue. Sandbags are being handed out to people around the county who need to prepare for the high water. The Red Cross also set up a disaster shelter for those affected by the flooding.More >>
The people of Daviess County are preparing for the flooding to continue. Sandbags are being handed out to people around the county who need to prepare for the high water. The Red Cross also set up a disaster shelter for those affected by the flooding.More >>
Authorities have identified the person who was killed late Friday in a police action shooting. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.More >>
Authorities have identified the person who was killed late Friday in a police action shooting. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.More >>
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>