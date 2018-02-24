Mighty Oaks Set Single Season Win Record

The Oakland City University men's basketball team hosted the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Springfield, in a rematch of a February 3 victory, which ended in a 114-77 score in favor of the Oaks. This time, OCU led 59-38 at the halftime break, and ended up with a 103-75 victory.

The win game the Mighty Oaks a regular season record of 22-2, the best single season regular season mark in OCU men's basketball history.

Logan Worthington led the way for the Oaks, scoring 28 points, on 11-16 shooting, including 3-5 from three point range, while hauling in a game best 16 rebounds. Andrew Scott added 22 points and 11 boards, followed by Addison Wagler, who came up with 20 points and a game best 11 assists. Andre Bearden, playing in his first game since January 13, as he recovered from a broken thumb, came off the bench to post 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Joe Hinton added three points, two boards, six assists and four thefts.

For the game, OCU shot 42-73 (57.5%) from the field, including 11-28 (39.3%) from beyond the arc. RMU-Springfield connected on 26-68 (38.2%) of their shot attempts, going 20-42 (47.6%) from long range. The Oaks made 8-14 (57.1%) from the foul line, compared to 3-4 (75.0%) for the visitors.

As a team, OCU held a 49-30 rebounding advantage, including a 14-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 34 assists, compared to 21 for the Eagles, while winning the turnover battle 15-11.

Prior to the game, the seniors were recognized, beginning with Daniel Waggoner, the lone senior member of the OCU pep band. Hannah Vaughn was recognized for her contribution to the cheerleaders, followed by Jennifer Brown as a mascot.

As for the OCU men's basketball seniors, recognition began with the team managers, Patrick Donnell, in his first season, and Diontez Williams, in this third. Then came the three Mighty Oak senior players, Christian Marks, Andre Bearden and Joe Hinton.

The Mighty Oaks will again play in the Christian College National Invitational Tournament, held in the Johnson Center on the campus of Oakland City University, March 8-10. Matchups and pairings will be announced once they become available.

Courtesy: OCU Sports Information Dept.