Thunderbolts look for win against Rivermen - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts look for win against Rivermen

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On the ice, the Thunderbolts are looking for their first win since way back on January 23.  

That's a 12-game losing skid for Evansville, but two of those last four losses have happened in overtime.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly