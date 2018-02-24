Thunderbolts look for win against Rivermen

Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to severe weather. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown during the weather.More >>
According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the city of Evansville's sewer system is at max capacity.More >>
We may have our season's first outbreak of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Saturday's severe weather risk to "enhanced" over western Kentucky.More >>
The people of Daviess County are preparing for the flooding to continue. Sandbags are being handed out to people around the county who need to prepare for the high water. The Red Cross also set up a disaster shelter for those affected by the flooding.More >>
Authorities have identified the person who was killed late Friday in a police action shooting. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.More >>
