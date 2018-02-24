List of closed roads in the Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

List of closed roads in the Tri-State

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: ISP) (Source: ISP)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to severe weather. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown during the weather.

Here is a list of currently closed roads and areas due to flooding:

Indiana:

Vanderburgh County:

  • City engineer closed 1st Avenue by Cart Creek and Tennessee Street 

Warrick:

  • SR-62 near Delaware in Chandler is closed. There are two stalled cars in the area, ISP says 

Kentucky:

Christian County:

  • KY 1388 is closed at the 3-mile marker 

Daviess County

  • KY 334/River Road is closed at 0 to 1.8 mile marker at the Daviess/Hancock line.
  • KY 298 is closed at the 2 to 3 mile marker  
  • KY 762 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile-marker marker at the Daviess/Ohio County line 
  • KY 140 West is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker marker
  •  KY 142 is closed at the 4.4 to 5.7 mile-marker marker near Philpot
  • KY 1831/Wrights Landing Road is closed due to a Culvert Washout between the 4.1 and 4.5 mile marker
  • KY 500 is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker

Hancock County

  • KY 334 is closed between 0 to 4 and 6 and 7 mile marker 
  • KY 334/River Road is closed from the 11 to 15, and 18 to 19 mile marker
  • KY 3543 is closed between the 0 to 1 mile marker
  • KY 661 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile marker 
  • KY 3101 is closed between the 0 and 1 mile-marker

Henderson County

  • KY 136 in Ohio River Bottoms at the Union County line are closed from the 0 to 10 mile marker
  • KY 3522 is closed under the Twin Bridges from 0 to 1 mile marker
  • KY 268 is closed between the 5 and 7 mile-marker
  • KY 811 is closed neat the Reed Community between the 2 and 8 mile-marker 
  • 5th and Green Streets are closed
  • US 60 between the Spottsville Bridge and the Henderson/Daviess County line between the 20 and 25 mile marker

Hopkins County

  • KY 502 is closed between the 1 and 5 mile marker

Muhlenberg County

  • KY 1379 is closed from the 0 to 3 mile marker 

Ohio County

  • KY 919 is closed at the 3 to 4 mile marker 
  • KY 505 is closed from the 0 to 16 mile marker 

Union County

  • KY 667/Bottoms Road is closed from the 0 to 16 mile marker 
  • KY 1452 is closed from the 0 to 2 mile marker 
  • KY 1637 is closed from the 0 to 1.1 mile marker 
  • KY 130 is closed from the 15 to 16 mile marker 
  • KY 871 is closed from the 3 to 5 mile marker 
  • KY 1508 is closed from the 2.6 to 6.5 mile marker 

Webster County

  • KY 270 is closed from the 7 to 8 mile marker due to Water Over Road

Of course, we will keep you updated as we receive more closures.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly