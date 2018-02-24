List of closed roads in the Tri-State

Several roads are closed all throughout the Tri-State due to severe weather. Officials are reminding the public to turn around, don't drown during the weather.

Here is a list of currently closed roads and areas due to flooding:

Indiana:

Vanderburgh County:

City engineer closed 1st Avenue by Cart Creek and Tennessee Street

Warrick:

SR-62 near Delaware in Chandler is closed. There are two stalled cars in the area, ISP says

Kentucky:

Christian County:

KY 1388 is closed at the 3-mile marker

Daviess County

KY 334/River Road is closed at 0 to 1.8 mile marker at the Daviess/Hancock line.

KY 298 is closed at the 2 to 3 mile marker

KY 762 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile-marker marker at the Daviess/Ohio County line

KY 140 West is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker marker

KY 142 is closed at the 4.4 to 5.7 mile-marker marker near Philpot

KY 1831/Wrights Landing Road is closed due to a Culvert Washout between the 4.1 and 4.5 mile marker

KY 500 is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker

Hancock County

KY 334 is closed between 0 to 4 and 6 and 7 mile marker

KY 334/River Road is closed from the 11 to 15, and 18 to 19 mile marker

KY 3543 is closed between the 0 to 1 mile marker

KY 661 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile marker

KY 3101 is closed between the 0 and 1 mile-marker

Henderson County

KY 136 in Ohio River Bottoms at the Union County line are closed from the 0 to 10 mile marker

KY 3522 is closed under the Twin Bridges from 0 to 1 mile marker

KY 268 is closed between the 5 and 7 mile-marker

KY 811 is closed neat the Reed Community between the 2 and 8 mile-marker

5th and Green Streets are closed

US 60 between the Spottsville Bridge and the Henderson/Daviess County line between the 20 and 25 mile marker

Hopkins County

KY 502 is closed between the 1 and 5 mile marker

Muhlenberg County

KY 1379 is closed from the 0 to 3 mile marker

Ohio County

KY 919 is closed at the 3 to 4 mile marker

KY 505 is closed from the 0 to 16 mile marker

Union County

KY 667/Bottoms Road is closed from the 0 to 16 mile marker

KY 1452 is closed from the 0 to 2 mile marker

KY 1637 is closed from the 0 to 1.1 mile marker

KY 130 is closed from the 15 to 16 mile marker

KY 871 is closed from the 3 to 5 mile marker

KY 1508 is closed from the 2.6 to 6.5 mile marker

Webster County

KY 270 is closed from the 7 to 8 mile marker due to Water Over Road

Of course, we will keep you updated as we receive more closures.

From @EVV_EMA82: @EvilleVandCo911 is receiving numerous calls about water across roadways. First Responders are also being sent to rescue people driving through Highwater. Turn around and be SAFE do not try to drive through high water. pic.twitter.com/OJdu9BmSaB — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 25, 2018

