Mayor: Evansville sewer system at max capacity

According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the city of Evansville's sewer system is at max capacity.

He says this is causing numerous backups into resident's homes that do not have backflow valves installed.

Mayor Winnecke says utility is working to alleviate problem areas, but heavy rains are making the job difficult.

For sewer emergencies in Evansville, call dispatch at 812-421-2130.

Meanwhile, Henderson Water Utility says to expect water near 1997 levels by Monday afternoon. They say it will be a major flood event.

HWU says they're expecting no problems with water and sewer service for their customers.

However, if you do have a water or sewer emergency, they say to call HWU at 270-826-2824. Calls are answered 24/7 by a real live person.

