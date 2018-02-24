Daviess Co. prepares for more flooding

The people of Daviess County are preparing for the flooding to continue.

Sandbags are being handed out to people around the county who need to prepare for the high water. The Red Cross also set up a disaster shelter for those affected by the flooding.

Officials say this flood will be similar to the flood of 2011. They say the people of Daviess County should prepare for this flood the same way they prepared for that one.

"Sandbags for those that live in low lying areas, elevating stuff that they know are going to flood, pets, livestock. If they've had trouble in the past with that then they need to prepare for that," said Andy Ball, the Director for Daviess County Emergency Management.

Ball also warned high winds could cause a significant amount of damage.

"Ground saturation is really bad," said Ball. "You couple that with high winds and you get down trees and sometimes power lines because of the down trees."

Ball says there are three places around where people can pick up sandbags. The first is at the Stanley Fire Station.

The Daviess County Public works building on Highway 81, and the second Masonville Fire Department on the corner of highway 140 and 231 near Pleasant Ridge also have sandbags for the public.

The Red Cross disaster shelter is located at the Heritage Baptist Church on Thurston Dermont Road.

Officials ask that if you plan on coming to the shelter, that you eat dinner beforehand. Snacks, water, pillows, and blankets will be provided.

