ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, tornadoes possible

We may have our season's first outbreak of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Saturday's severe weather risk to "enhanced" over western Kentucky.

Severe thunderstorms will likely line up ahead of a cold front and push into western Kentucky and southern Illinois late Saturday afternoon and then across southwestern Indiana on Saturday evening.

The timeline is pointing toward the 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. time frame on Saturday. The cold front should be along the Mississippi River by afternoon with a squall line kicked out ahead of the front.

Once the storms form a line, damaging winds will be the main threat.

The passage of the cold front will signal the end of our rainy week and will allow some cooler and drier air to filter in for the first half of next week.

