EPD: Coroner called to scene of police action shooting

Evansville police are on the scene of a police action shooting.

It happened at Covert Avenue and Hicks Drive just after 8 p.m. after a car stop.

Covert Ave has just reopened. — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) February 24, 2018

Coroner has been called to the scene. All police personnel are uninjured. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 24, 2018

EPD currently blocking off Hicks Drive with caution tape. pic.twitter.com/xWPo6fLl3X — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) February 24, 2018

Both lanes of Covert Ave blocked off by police. — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) February 24, 2018

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

