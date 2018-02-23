EPD: Coroner called to scene of police action shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Coroner called to scene of police action shooting

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are on the scene of a police action shooting.

It happened at Covert Avenue and Hicks Drive just after 8 p.m. after a car stop.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

