Coroner: 58-yr-old man dies from multiple gunshot wounds to torso in police shooting

We may have our season's first outbreak of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Saturday's severe weather risk to "enhanced" over western Kentucky.More >>
Authorities have identified the person who was killed late Friday in a police action shooting. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.More >>
Kentucky says it has found no eligibility issues or rules violations with current players and staff after a report listed Wildcats freshman Kevin Knox among several players having had a meal or contact with a former agent.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a juvenile after threats were made to the Perry County Jr. Sr. High School.More >>
A man and his mother were stuck in their home along Millers Mill Rd., which authorities say had become impassable due to flooding.More >>
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.More >>
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A procession is transporting the body of the late Rev. Billy Graham from Asheville, NC back to Charlotte.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
