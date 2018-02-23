Coroner: 58-yr-old man dies from multiple gunshot wounds to torso in police shooting

Authorities have identified the person who was killed late Friday in a police action shooting.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the person as, Douglas Kemp, 58-years-old, of Evansville. The autopsy determined Kemp's cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum said this began as a traffic stop at Covert Avenue and Hicks Drive, just after 8 p.m. While few details have been provided, we do know the call for shots fired came after the traffic stop was initiated.

We are told no officers were hurt.

Coroner has been called to the scene. All police personnel are uninjured. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 24, 2018

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.