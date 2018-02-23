ISP: Juvenile arrested after threat made toward Perry Co. school

Indiana State Police arrested a juvenile after threats were made to the Perry County Jr. Sr. High School.

State troopers and sheriff's deputies were called to the school Thursday after a student made a threat to harm others.

On Friday, detectives arrested the juvenile suspect without incident.

State police say they will not release the name of the juvenile. At the request of the juvenile judge, the location of the suspect's incarceration will not be released either.

