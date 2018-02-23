Former Schnucks building has new owner, renderings released

The old Schnucks building on Washington Avenue in Evansville has a new owner.

Tyler Hinds said he and his business partner, Dilip Patel, will be giving a facelift to the facade of the building.

Hinds said it will be called Washington Plaza and will be a mixed-use building with retail, restaurants, and office spaces. They are in talks with multiple groups right now.

The front of the building will be turned and the Green River Road and Washington Avenue sides will have entrances.

"These smart adjustments to the frontage and the facade will keep this property in the good-game for decades to come," said Philip Hooper with Berkshire Hathaway.

