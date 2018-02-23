Suspects with alleged KWC kill list make first court appearance

There's new information on the suspects involved with an alleged kill list at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

They made their first appearance before a judge Friday morning.

A judge ordered a preliminary hearing for both Joshua Blount and Ethan Bauer. Both men are in jail charged with terroristic threatening.

Bauer also is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The judge also kept the bond at $100,000 for Blount and $50,000 for Bauer. That preliminary hearing to see if the case will go to a grand jury, which is set for next Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.