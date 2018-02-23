KY First Lady teams up with community leaders to improve foster care system

The First Lady of Kentucky was in Owensboro Friday to talk with community leaders about improving the foster care system in Daviess County.

Daviess County was selected as one of the five initial counties to take part in the "First Lady's Community Engagement Initiative," which targets improving the well being of children in the foster care system.

"It's my passion. It's my love," said Glenna Bevin. "I love children. I have a few and I think they all deserve a chance."

Officials say that due to the large number of children enrolled in the county foster care system, Daviess County was a prime candidate.

Bevin is partnering with Pastor Edward Palmer Sr. from Hardin County to make changes all over the state of Kentucky.

"We're here to get this community excited about re-engaging the village," said Palmer.

There are three phases of the initiative, starting with education, moving into mobilization, and finishing up with empowerment. Palmer says that for the initiative to really make a difference, more people need come out and show their support.

"We need the village to be engaged and to come to the table," said Palmer. "Let's provide within each community everything our kids need to stay in their communities, stay in their schools, stay with their friends and make it through these trying times."

