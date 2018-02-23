First on 14 News: New homes, apartments, townhomes coming to Boonville

First home demo in Boonville Blight Elimination Program in 2016 (WFIE)

State tax credits will soon help bring new housing to Boonville.

The Boonville Homes project involves building "lease purchase" single family homes on 13 blight elimination parcels.

Those parcels are owned by Boonville Now.

Their president, Terry Phillippe says they have been working very hard over the last three years to make something like this happen.

He says the Boonville Homes project was among 17 state wide to receive tax credits through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

In addition to the new single family units, the new construction of 22 one and two-bedroom apartments, and nine "lease purchase" townhomes will be developed on two vacant properties in Boonville.

The development was awarded $1,060,000 in tax credits and $500,000 from the development fund.

"Everyone is very excited," said Phillippe. The amount of volunteer work that has taken us through and evolved to this is literally unbelievable."

Boonville Now is working on the project with the developer MV Affordable Housing.

