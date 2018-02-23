Senior Day set for Saturday as Aces host SIU

There's new information on the suspects involved with an alleged kill list at Kentucky Wesleyan College.More >>
The First Lady of Kentucky was in Owensboro today to talk with community leaders about improving the foster care system in Daviess County. Daviess County was selected as one of the five initial counties to take part in the "First Lady's Community Engagement Initiative" which targets improving the well being of children in the foster care system.More >>
Daviess Co. Judge Exec Al Mattingly has declared a state of emergency to address flooding concerns.More >>
After work by Boonville Now, state tax credits will soon bring new housing to Boonville.More >>
Union County Public School Superintendent, Patricia Sheffer, took to YouTube to share a powerful message. "I will step in front of a bullet to protect your child."More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
An 18-year-old girl is facing terroristic threat charges after calling in threats to a Cullman County School.More >>
