Union Co. Schools Superintendent: 'I will step in front of a bullet to protect your child'

Union County Public School Superintendent, Patricia Sheffer, took to YouTube to share a powerful message.

"I will step in front of a bullet to protect your child." said Sheffer.

She went on to say she'll step in front of a bullet for anyone in her community, and that all children should feel safe.

Sheffer shared her heartfelt message in a six minute long video filled with pictures from school.

We've included it as the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.