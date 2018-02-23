Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Express Mart, 325 S Kentucky Ave. Critical violation: Food safety certification needed. Non-critical violation: Leak from frozen beverage station needs cleaned.

River Side Food Mart, 1641 S Kentucky Ave,. Non-critical violations: No soap at hand washing sink. No paper towels at hand washing sinks.

La Campirana, 724 N. Burkhardt Rd. Critical violations: Improper storage of raw beef and chicken product. Raw beef product not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Voluntarily discarded.

Grand Buffet, 1356 N Green River Rd. Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too weak. Cold food at sushi bar not being maintained at proper temperature. Non-critical violation: Bulk food container scoop lacking proper handle.

Zoup/GBS A & A LLC, 6240 E Virginia St. Critical violation: Sanitizing concentration for wiping cloths too weak.

PaPa Murphys Take N Bake, 779 S Green River Rd. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food not being held at 41 degrees or lower.

Big M´s Pizzeria, 1313 N First Ave. Critical violations: Live pest activity present. Hand sink not accessible. Non-critical violations: Hand drying provisions not provided at hand sink. Microwave in need of cleaning. Ventilation fans in need of cleaning.

Taste Of China, 4579 University Dr. Critical violations: Food contact surfaces of equipment do not meet materials and/or construction requirements. Food is unprotected from cross contamination, use metal trays.

Target T-108, 4000 First Ave. Critical violation: Baby formula out of date.

Lee´s Famous Recipe, 411 N St.Joseph Ave. Critical violation: Potentially Hazardous Food containers lacking date labels markings.

Fazoli´s #1632, 899 N Green River Rd. Non-critical violation: Left side drink dispenser in lobby soiled.

El Charro, 720 N Sonntag Ave. Critical violation: Lacking date markings on walking cooler.

Domino´s Pizza #2570, 600 N Weinbach Ave. Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer bucket not provided. Grease trap maintenance log not up to date.

Circle K #142, 1201 W Columbia St. Critical violation: Soda machine drain plumbing in need of repair. Non-critical violation: Storage cabinet under soda machine, soiled, in need of clean up.

No-violations:

Walton’s Restaurant.

Franklin Street Tavern.

Piston`s.

Right Stuff.

Wendy´s #325.

The Vineyard.

Mike Libs & The Chocolate Factory.

McDonalds #5774.

Lic´s Ice Cream.

Krispy Kreme, 727 N Burkhardt Rd.

Fazoli´s #1632.

Domino´s Pizza #2578.

Franklin Street Dairy Queen.

Baskin Robbins.

Jimmy John's, 330 Main St. Unit A.

Always Open.

Friendship Diner.